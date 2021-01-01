Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.10 ($30.71).

Shares of EVK opened at €26.68 ($31.39) on Monday. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.51 and a 200-day moving average of €23.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

