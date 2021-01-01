ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $181.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $559,995.97 and approximately $181.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

