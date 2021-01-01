FantasyGold Market Capitalization Tops $369,199.28 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $369,199.28 and approximately $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00555307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00167291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049293 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.