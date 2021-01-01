FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $356.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $356.00 price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.36. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

