FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $356.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $356.00 price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.36. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
