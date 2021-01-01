Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

FDUS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $320.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 260,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

