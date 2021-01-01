Fiii Market Capitalization Achieves $36,737.43 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $36,737.43 and approximately $415.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

