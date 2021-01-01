Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $7.21. Filtronic plc (FTC.L) shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 455,649 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.50 million and a PE ratio of -9.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.36.

About Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

