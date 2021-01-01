FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $355,911.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00298051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.02033277 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

