FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Stock Price Up 9.7%

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,205,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 958,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the period.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

