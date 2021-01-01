FIO Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $561,614.00 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $561,614.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001236 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 734,906,657 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.