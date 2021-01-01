First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $58.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. BidaskClub downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in First American Financial by 54.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 357,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

