First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.13. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 889,440 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

