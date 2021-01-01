First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Roshan Bhakta Purchases 1,691 Shares

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Roshan Bhakta bought 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $30,691.65.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBP. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 99,549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

