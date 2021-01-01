First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.20. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 75,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 40,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

