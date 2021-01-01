First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.19

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $29.52. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 255,909 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 549,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 247,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,605,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

