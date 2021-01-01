First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.16 and last traded at $79.07. Approximately 1,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36.

