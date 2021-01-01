First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Trading Up 1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.59. Approximately 7,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 21,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

