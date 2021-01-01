Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.43. Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,357,962 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.37 million and a P/E ratio of -29.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

