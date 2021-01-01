FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.34. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLV. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 833.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000.

