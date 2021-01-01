Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,070.00

Shares of Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and last traded at GBX 1,042 ($13.61), with a volume of 1577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The firm has a market cap of £624.70 million and a PE ratio of 153.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 985.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 834.21.

Get Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge sold 1,515,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total transaction of £15,150,000 ($19,793,571.99). Also, insider Jeremy Wilson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.49), for a total value of £1,003,800 ($1,311,471.13).

About Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.