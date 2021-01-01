Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce $13.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.93 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $11.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $45.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $46.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.79 million, with estimates ranging from $39.78 million to $58.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.17. 441,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

