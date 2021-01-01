Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

FRG opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

