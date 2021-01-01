Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 69.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $5,997,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

