Franklin Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,102 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,360% compared to the average volume of 281 put options.

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. BidaskClub raised Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.