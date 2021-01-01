FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.98

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.98 and traded as high as $53.22. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 19,846 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on FUJIY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.