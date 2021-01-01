Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $4.03. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 157,637 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLL. Craig Hallum began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.