Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.0571 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $79,101.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,304.89 or 1.00113773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020563 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041277 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,630,334 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.