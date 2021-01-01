Fusion Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. During the last week, Fusion has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $1.16 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,000.05 or 0.98307843 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,903,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,334,040 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

