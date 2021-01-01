FY2020 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Cut by Truist Securiti

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $523.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

