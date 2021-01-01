FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE REG opened at $45.59 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 731.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

