FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

ACAD opened at $53.46 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,269.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

