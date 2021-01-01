G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised G4S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

G4S stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.25. G4S has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

