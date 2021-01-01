GAN (NYSE:GAN) Trading 5.5% Higher

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.42. 3,669,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,504,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at $116,000.

About GAN (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

