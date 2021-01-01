GateToken (GT) Reaches One Day Volume of $73.80 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. GateToken has a market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $73.80 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00041474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00299776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.24 or 0.02049466 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,456,544 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.