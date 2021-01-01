GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GNMK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,020.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,264 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.