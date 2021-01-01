Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Up 13.4%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares were up 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 481,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 540,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $124.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.