Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

NYSE G opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

