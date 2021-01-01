Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 6.1%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.15. 1,617,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,243,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The stock has a market cap of $165.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Get Genprex alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genprex by 32.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genprex by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genprex in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.