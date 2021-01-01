Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $65,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

