German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in German American Bancorp by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

