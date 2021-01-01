Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Plans — Dividend of $0.63

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a PE ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILT. BidaskClub downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

