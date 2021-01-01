Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $616.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

