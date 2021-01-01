Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after buying an additional 201,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,136,000 after buying an additional 65,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 356,018 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

NYSE GKOS opened at $75.26 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

