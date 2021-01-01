Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.86

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.86 and last traded at $75.26, with a volume of 3141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 91.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 74.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

