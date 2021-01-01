GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Down 0.3%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.19. 197,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 166,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

About GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC)

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.