GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.34

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 341553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGD shares. Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price objective on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.40 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

