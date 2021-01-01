GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Hits $215,152.78

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $215,152.78 and $73.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00296728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.77 or 0.02029175 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

