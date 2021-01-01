Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 197,561 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 197,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30,000.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

INDA opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

