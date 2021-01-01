Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of PTC worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in PTC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PTC by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PTC by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 128,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,290,747 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.