Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL opened at $94.96 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research firms have commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,230,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

